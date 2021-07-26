Smooth Olympics say Koike and Suga: Shame about increasing Covid-19 cases!

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Tokyo Olympics officially banned people in Japan and international sporting lovers from attending the games. Of course, certain privileged people can visit venues. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hopes to gain from his belief that Japanese gold medals will spare him. Similarly, the opportunist Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is waiting to see which way the wind is blowing.

Tokyo and neighboring Saitama both announced record Monday daily coronavirus infection highs. For Chiba, it was even worse, for they announced an overall record high since the coronavirus crisis began early last year. Hence, it seems that the attention of Suga and Koike is in the wrong direction – it should be ordinary people and not the Olympics that appears to be making the situation tenser. Indeed, many no longer listen to Suga and Koike when they tell people in Japan to curtail their travel because their hypocrisy is obvious.

Thus, with Suga and Koike supporting vast numbers of people entering the country linked to the Olympics – despite knowing that the Delta variant (this coronavirus variant was first known in India) is highly contagious – then vast numbers of people have given up listening to them. The nonchalant comments of Suga and Koike in telling people to stay home month after month, when possible, also no longer washes. Therefore, their lack of concern about the economic impact of the coronavirus, the endless psychological struggle, and the utilization of several State of Emergencies to protect the Olympics at all costs is now coming home to roost.

The recent holiday period means that infections in Tokyo and in other parts of Japan are likely to increase this week. Hence, it seems that Suga and Koike deem infections, deaths, and straining the health care sector again with being “Olympic collateral damage.”

Suga and Koike met at the weekend to chat about the coronavirus crisis and the Olympics. Koike bizarrely said, “We also agreed that the Tokyo Olympics are going very smoothly.”

It appears that Koike and Suga view the recent upturn in daily coronavirus cases – and the severe bed occupancy rate in Tokyo of roughly 56 percent – as being a great success and running smoothly. Of course, for ordinary people, it merely confirms how callous and calculating both are.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

