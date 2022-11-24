Somalia kills 49 al-Shabaab Islamists

Noriko Watanabe and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

The armed forces of Somalia and international allies have killed 49 Islamists from al-Shabaab. Hence, the deaths keep on flowing in this country.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced the ongoing “total war” against al-Shabaab.

His visit to areas near the frontline is also part of his unifying policies. Hence, the people of Galgadud and Hiran in the central regions of the country welcomed the recent visit of the president.

The latest fighting took place in the Shabelle region. Thus government troops and allies launched an attack on the village of Buulo Madiino resulting in the deaths of 49 Islamists.

Voice of America reports, “The government said the militants were hit while planning to attack the Somali people. It also said there had been airstrikes involved in the operation, but it did not mention which country conducted the strikes.”

A few days earlier, three Kenyan peacekeepers were killed by one lone al-Shabaab terrorist.

Al-Shabaab Islamist insurgents have also responded with fresh attacks internally and externally. This includes a spate of terrorist attacks in the capital Mogadishu – and launching attacks in the border areas of Ethiopia.

Reuters reports (terrorist attack in October), “Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda franchise which controls large swathes of the country, claimed responsibility for two car bombs that killed at least 120 people in the capital Mogadishu in October.”

Joe Biden, the President of America, resent US troops into Somalia earlier this year. The request to send 500 US troops came from the Pentagon and was sanctioned by Biden. However, since this period, the Islamist forces of Al-Shabaab (Al-Shabab) appear emboldened internally and externally.

Government forces and loyal militias – along with international support – have repulsed the al-Shabaab in some parts of the country. However, history highlights the flexibility of al-Shabaab.

This concerns melting away, launching hit-and-run attacks, and terrorist attacks in Mogadishu and throughout the country.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes