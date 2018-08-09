Sunni Muslim led Saudi alliance kills many children on a bus in Yemen: Hypocrisy of OIC

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Sunni Muslim alliance led by Saudi Arabia is responsible for yet another massacre against innocent civilians in Yemen. Of course, with many Sunni Muslim nations being in collusion with Western powers that provide military arms and logistics, then no calls for war crimes at the United Nations will be issued by the usual nations who rebuke Syria and Myanmar. Instead, the massacre will be whitewashed in the corridors of power in capitals including London, Riyadh, and Washington.

It goes without saying that the same Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that berates Israel, Myanmar, and Syria at the drop of a hat, will once more be in muted form. Indeed, despite millions of Yemenis being blighted by cholera, malnutrition, and with many being killed, it doesn’t seem to concern Muslim pilgrims who visit the neighboring nation of Saudi Arabia. Therefore, another massacre against children in Yemen will largely remain off the radar throughout the Sunni Muslim world and in the corridors of power in both East and West.

The only crime that these young children did was to travel on a bus in the province of Saada. Hence, with many past massacres against innocent civilians in Yemen, then it is clear that nothing is off the table when it comes to the Saudi-led alliance. This sad reality is based on endless air strikes that have killed countless numbers of Yemenis.

Reuters reports, “The ICRC said on its Twitter account that its medical team at the ICRC-supported hospital in Saada had received the bodies of 29 children, all under 15 years old. The hospital also received 48 wounded people, among them 30 children.”

Nations including America, France, and the United Kingdom provide intelligence and military arms to Saudi Arabia and to other mainly Sunni Muslim nations in the Saudi-led alliance. This sad reality still persists despite many hospitals, markets, and schools being hit by endless Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen.

According to the Save the Children charity, children were returning to school after enjoying a joyous picnic. Yet, just like past massacres, a stationary bus full of children became a target even if not deliberate. Therefore, from utter joy to slaughter in seconds befell these innocent children.

The BBC stipulates, “The fighting and a partial blockade by the coalition has also left 22 million people in need of humanitarian aid, created the world’s largest food security emergency, and led to a cholera outbreak that is thought to have affected a million people.”

In a past article, Modern Tokyo Times reported, “The OIC should focus on internal realities, for example, all non-Muslim holy places are forbidden in Saudi Arabia, the Shia are being butchered by Sunni Islamists in many nations, Muslim minorities face institutional Sunni Muslim state discrimination in many nations, and Saudi Arabia led coalition is pulverizing Yemen. Equally important, various Sunni Muslim-dominated nations have supported sectarian Sunni Islamist terrorist groups against Syria. Therefore, while genuine concerns persist in Myanmar on various ethnic and political fronts, this issue in terms of the number of deaths pale into insignificance when compared with inner-Muslim bloodletting in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and other nations.”

Despite this, millions of Muslim pilgrims will continue to close their eyes to what is happening in neighboring Yemen. Meanwhile, members of the OIC will continue to hide behind false narratives against Israel, Myanmar, and Syria respectively by ignoring the horrendous reality of Yemen. Hence, the latest massacre will soon be forgotten by the Saudi-led alliance and it will hardly raise concern in the corridors of power in London, Paris, and Washington.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-yemen-security/dozens-killed-including-children-on-a-bus-in-yemen-air-strikes-idUKKBN1KU12Q

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-45128367v

