Taiwan and instability: Clinton, Obama, Biden, and Japan shadow

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The irony of the administration of Donald Trump is that he didn’t start or instigate a major regional war. However, the administrations of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden (the incumbent leader of America) all destabilized various parts of the world collectively – while under Biden, he is playing the race-baiting and gender confusion game to a higher degree at home thereby sowing internal divisions even within families.

The Balkans, Eastern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and other parts of the world witnessed untold misery concerning Clinton, Obama, and the current leader of America. Biden is utilizing the same warmongering tactics concerning roughly $60 billion in military arms to Ukraine (other angles). He is also upping the ante in Northeast Asia related to China. At the same time, the Biden administration is encouraging Japan to involve itself in the geopolitical affairs of China and the Russian Federation.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan is also increasing the anti-China and anti-Russian Federation mantra that emanates from America. Thus with China and the Russian Federation belonging to the same geopolitical space as Japan in Northeast Asia, Japan is putting itself in the firing line in the worst-case scenario based on rubber-stamping the geopolitical ambitions of America.

Astonishingly – and without meaning to sound ageist – you have two relics of the Cold War inciting regional tensions concerning the geopolitical space of China and the Russian Federation. The current leader of America is 79 – while Nancy Pelosi, the United States House of Representatives Speaker, is 82.

Clinton and Obama notably destabilized the Balkans, North Africa, and the Middle East during their respective times in power. However, the Biden administration is gunning for China and the Russian Federation concerning military and economic issues – while seeking to isolate both nations via endless propaganda.

This rhetoric is encouraging nationalist forces within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Thus similar anti-China and anti-Russian Federation statements are ongoing under Kishida. Likewise, the Yoshihide Suga administration relentlessly rebuked China and sought to up the ante concerning Taiwan. Therefore, the Kishida administration is increasingly deeming the Taiwan issue to be related to the national interests of Japan.

The world is entering a dangerous period concerning nuclear powers and nations with major militaries. America is the binding force behind this concerning China and the Russian Federation. However, other nations – notably Japan and the United Kingdom – are jumping on the bandwagon of America to create further international tensions.

Dangerously, America is fraying at home. This is witnessed by 107,000 overdose deaths in the last 12 months, homelessness even entering wealthy suburbs of major cities, race-baiting that is encouraged by the Democratic Party, gender confusion policies, high homicide rates (not so unusual in America), endless mass migration, and now abortion is sowing the seeds of more divisions within families, friends, and regional parts of America that tick to different cultural clocks.

TAIWAN

The Guardian reports, “Joe Biden has said the US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan if it came under attack from China, in an unusually forceful presidential statement in support of self-governing that drew a defiant response from Beijing.”

If China took action on Taiwan, Biden said, “…it would dislocate the entire region – and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine.”

Biden continued, “America is committed to a one-China policy – but that does not mean China has the jurisdiction to use force to take Taiwan.”

Similar to Ukraine before the conflict broke out, America is seeking to upgrade the armed forces of Taiwan along with political comments to win over the usual G7 nations that comply. Newsweek reported, “The State Department notified Congress of a $95 million equipment and maintenance package for Taiwan’s Patriot surface-to-air missile systems on April 5, according to a press released issued by the Pentagon‘s Defense Security Cooperation Agency.”

Hence, this was the third military sale to Taiwan in ten months under Biden (up until April 2022). Last year, a $750 military arms contract included 40 Paladin M109A6 self-propelled howitzers to boost the military capability of Taiwan. Indeed, another military deal since the above is being planned.

The Pentagon said, “This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.”

The Pentagon continued, “The proposed sale will help to sustain the recipient’s missile density and ensure readiness for air operations. The recipient will use this capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense.”

A spokesperson at the US Department of State, said, “The United States also supports Taiwan with training and encourages its innovative and asymmetric security posture.”

This sounds very familiar to events between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Hence, America is preparing events on the ground and encouraging regional divisions. Japan – unlike America, which is distant from Northeast Asia, apart from military bases in Japan and South Korea: the land of the rising sun will likely feel the convulsions of the region in the worst-case scenario. Therefore, it is discouraging that recent leaders in Japan are taking an increasingly anti-China and anti-Russian Federation tone.

Pelosi promises to visit Taiwan during her scheduled trip to various nations in Asia. Naturally, China is alarmed by this because of Pelosi’s importance within the political institutions of America.

Reuters reports, “U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters.”

Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Foreign Minister of Japan, in a veiled threat to the Russian Federation, stated in America, “Russia’s aggression needs to go down in history as a clear failure, otherwise it is inevitable that other countries will follow Russia and attempt to change the status quo by force.”

Hayashi said, “Ongoing unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China seas” is gaining traction. Obviously, this is aimed at China. He also said that the China-Taiwan issue was of “extreme importance.” Therefore, Hayashi implies that America and Japan should involve themselves in what China deems an internal affair concerning Taiwan.

Hence, the proposed visit of Pelosi to Taiwan – another senior Democratic Party leader – will further lead to tensions in Northeast Asia. The last three administrations of Clinton, Obama, and Biden are full of continuous wars and regional destabilization via direct intervention – or supporting conflicts to the tune of tens of billions (Yemen to Ukraine).

Recent leaders in Japan are increasingly taking an anti-China and anti-Russian Federation stance. Thus the drums of war in Washington are impacting the policies of the European Union and Japan – with the Biden admin upping the ante against China and the Russian Federation. Therefore, “the Pelosi angle” is another dagger from a political party that is out of control at home by sowing divisions – to now challenging China and the Russian Federation rather than seeking compromises.

Japan seems to have closed its eyes to American soldiers fleeing Vietnam along with the recent debacle in Afghanistan – to countless wars on several continents. What did Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, the Sahel, Syria, Yemen, and others – along with the evil done via Operation Condor – achieve apart from a trail of millions of deaths?

China is being challenged on many fronts. Thus, the latest “Pelosi affair” is another part of the jigsaw (irrespective if she visits or doesn’t visit) aimed at regional divisions and discord.

