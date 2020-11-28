Tanzania to join Mozambique against Islamists in border areas

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The growing menace of Sunni Islamic terrorism in northern Mozambique is gradually spilling over to remote border areas in Tanzania. Hence, the armed forces of Mozambique and Tanzania have agreed to joint military operations.

Of course, the Sunni Islamist menace in Nigeria had a major knock-on effect on neighboring nations. Thus, Tanzania is worried about a similar domino effect. Therefore, Tanzania is seeking joint military action and sharing information with Mozambique – to stem the crisis.

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “The armed forces of Mozambique continue to face fresh attacks by Sunni Islamists in northern parts of this nation. Recently, the government of Tanzania sent military reinforcements to border areas. However, the internal crisis is showing no signs of abating in Mozambique. Therefore, regional nations including South Africa and Tanzania are monitoring the crisis.”

The province of Cabo Delgado is especially problematic for Mozambique because many massacres have occurred in this area. Equally, major Islamist attacks have been launched in this area.

Voice of America reports, “Several recent attacks blamed on Islamist extremists have targeted the border village of Ktaya in Tanzania’s Mtwara region.”

Of course, the fear for some politicians in Tanzania is that this nation might get sucked into a military quagmire in Northern Mozambique. Also, Islamists might seek reprisals in Tanzania. Therefore, the government and armed forces of Tanzania have thought deep and hard about the decision made.

https://www.voanews.com/africa/tanzania-teams-mozambique-contain-terrorists

