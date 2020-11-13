Teleworkers face increased hacking in Japan during Covid-19

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

According to Kaspersky Labs, a gradual increase of cyberattacks is happening during the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis that involves telework in Japan. Hence, greater security and vigilance are needed by organizations and individuals alike.

Major cities in Japan have witnessed an increase in telework because of the coronavirus crisis. This relates to individuals splitting their work between the office and at home – or solely teleworking at home.

Kaspersky Labs analyzed cyberattacks involving servers being linked directly to business offices – or other areas of work involving telework. The conclusion being that a gradual increase of cyberattacks is occurring involving passwords and various IDs related to work.

The majority of cyberattacks involve international players – be they individuals or a network of hackers. Hence, companies need to increase security and teleworkers need enhanced information – and personal antivirus protection – and other measures to be taken.

Similarly, the number of workers who can access servers and how companies provide information must be scrutinized. If this happens, then this will increase protection from hackers – just like installing powerful antivirus systems to enhance protection.

The survey by Kaspersky Labs found 223 hacking attacks in January. This gradually increased to 362 by October. Hence, a gradual increase is being witnessed and this should concern the business community and all teleworkers. Therefore, existing vulnerabilities between the office and teleworkers surrounding computer networks must be tackled to a higher level.

