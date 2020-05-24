The Covid-19 State of Emergency in Tokyo and remaining areas to be lifted

Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The state of emergency in Japan looks set to be lifted throughout the country. This especially applies to Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama. Therefore, the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in the first stage looks set to be over – even if some clusters develop.

Hokkaido, the remaining place, also looks set to lift the state of emergency. However, given the crisis in the Russian Federation, this northern part of Japan needs extra vigilance. Equally, Hokkaido shut down once before the entire state of emergency was announced thus caution will remain.

Only two coronavirus cases in Tokyo were announced on Saturday. This is following recent low infections in the capital. Also, the prefecture of Kanagawa is now seeing similar low cases. Therefore, with Chiba and Saitama waiting for Kanagawa and Tokyo to be given the all-clear, the omens look good.

In truth, with just over 800 deaths out of a population of 126 million people then Japan was never overwhelmed. Yes, many difficult days when infections began to rise in late March and the first three weeks of April but still containable.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, “The challenge of creating a new normal is beginning across the country.”

It should be stated that Singapore and South Korea contained the crisis but then setbacks emerged. For Singapore, this relates to migrant housing areas where infections are continuing. Meanwhile in South Korea a minor cluster emerged in an entertainment district of Seoul. Therefore, “caution” is still the keyword in Japan.

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook