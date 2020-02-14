The first death in Japan from coronavirus (Covid-19) while internal infections increase

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Japan is witnessing the gradual increase in internal cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), with thirty-three know cases. Of course, for individuals stranded on the cruise ship Diamond Princess in Yokohama, then currently 218 people have caught Covid-19. Thus, the total number linked to Japan is 251. However, the government is at pains to separate the docked cruise ship numbers from internal cases.

Sadly, the first fatality from Covid-19 was announced with the death of an elderly lady. On top of this, three new cases from Tokyo to Wakayama highlights that no single region is immune. Therefore, with the Tokyo Olympic Games on the horizon and Japan focusing on increasing tourism year-by-year, then difficult times await.

Similarly, with important business links between China and Japan existing then countless economic issues are emerging. Hence, China and Japan must share valuable information.

Reuters reports, “Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Thursday that a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders Tokyo, had died. She was the first fatality in Japan, and the third outside mainland China.”

Alarmingly, two taxi drivers have caught Covid-19 with one being connected to the dead elderly lady. Thus, it seems that taxi drivers are at risk and likewise the passengers they pick up. Of course, information is still sketchy about their respective movements but the omens look negative.

Overall, Japan must be getting worried about the increasing number of cases.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-japan-ship/japan-records-first-coronavirus-death-two-taxi-drivers-test-positive-idUSKBN20708N

