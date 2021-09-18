The last military strike under Biden in Afghanistan was killing innocents

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The collapse of the Afghanistan government under former President Ashraf Ghani was swift beyond what is natural. Hence, the armed forces of Afghanistan – without the support of America and various NATO powers – just wilted away. Therefore, the Taliban entered Kabul at random after the government and armed forces of Afghanistan imploded.

President Joe Biden of America and senior military commanders commented that the armed forces of Afghanistan would preserve. However, this was obviously not the case. Therefore, the rushed evacuation – and no alternative plan for preserving order – all vanished into thin air because confusion ruled the day.

Thus after the ISIS affiliate, Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), killed vast numbers in a terrorist attack in Kabul before the ending date of evacuation, the armed forces of America naturally became more nervous. Henceforth, the last military strike by America before evacuation resulted in the deaths of seven children and three adults.

The BBC reports, “The security situation was further heightened after a suicide bomber killed up to 170 civilians and 13 US troops outside the airport on 26 August. IS-K said it had carried out the attack.”

At first, the Biden administration claimed that the drone strike took out an ISIS-K terrorist who was threatening to kill untold numbers. Implying that the deaths of ten innocent Afghan nationals were collateral damage. However, it turns out that America made a horrendous error of judgment by killing civilians.

Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defense, confirmed that the drone strike killed innocents and not terrorists. He said, “We now know that there was no connection between Mr. Ahmadi and Isis-Khorasan, that his activities on that day were completely harmless and not at all related to the imminent threat we believed we faced.”

The above statement from Austin is very different from that of Army General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley immediately claimed that the drone strike had killed an ISIS “facilitator.”

Milley also said, “We monitored that through various means, and all of the engagement criteria were being met… We went through the same level of rigor that we’ve done for years and we took a strike.”

However, the same level of people on the ground to guide – or prevent – no longer applies because of the reliance on drones and the chaotic nature of the evacuation.

ISIS is also part of this horrendous intelligence failure because Islamists have no qualms in killing innocents irrespective of inside hospitals, markets, places of study, and open spaces full of people. Hence, the terrorist attack that happened shortly before by ISIS meant the environment was even more tense than usual.

The last military strike in Afghanistan under Biden resulted in killing innocent civilians. Hence, Biden’s exit strategy – and passively watching Pakistan take hold of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan – sums up his weak administration.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-58604655

