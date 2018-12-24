The tsunami death toll in Indonesia is likely to hit more than 400

Chika Mori and Kanako Itamae

Modern Tokyo Times

The brutal tsunami that hit Indonesia is likely to result in the deaths of more than 400 hundred people. Currently, the death toll is 373 people but with over 120 people still missing – and many injured to various degrees – then the final figure is certain to increase. Therefore, another brutal force of nature once more killed many people in Indonesia.

It is known that the volcano Anak Krakatau triggered the tsunami that brutally killed so many people. However, the undersea pressure that generated landslides was unforeseen because central authorities didn’t imagine mega killer waves.

The BBC reports, “Anak Krakatau, which emerged in 1927 from the caldera that was formed during the eruption of Krakatoa in 1883, has seen increased activity in recent months with people asked to avoid the area around its crater.”

Lee Jay Walker at Modern Tokyo Times says, “Sadly, it appears that no early warning system exists in Indonesia in relation to the major volcanic activity that triggers undersea landslides. Yet, with Indonesia accounting for approximately 13 percent of all volcanoes in the world – and with this nation being blighted by earthquakes, tsunamis, and other brutal forces of nature – then this simply isn’t good enough. Similarly, the international community must help Indonesia in this area because the situation is critical based on not having adequate systems to reduce the loss of life.”

Indonesia is still recovering from the devastation of a tsunami that was triggered by a powerful earthquake in September. The final death toll from this brutal tsunami reached more than 2,000 people after Palu – and other regional areas in the vicinity – became engulfed by a brutal tsunami.

The latest tsunami is a reminder of the dangers that persist in this nation. Hence, waves reaching up to three meters devastated parts of Java and Sumatra along the coast. Therefore, the search is ongoing to rescue people because over 120 people are still missing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-46674490

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes