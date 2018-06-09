The United States under Trump calls on G-7 nations to drop subsidies and tariffs

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States under President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly unpredictable toward fellow G-7 nations. In a sense, this is part of his America First idea that appealed to tens of millions of American citizens who elected him. Therefore, while unease may persist inside G-7 nations to various degrees, it is refreshing to have a leader who isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo.

Trump, far from being on the back foot despite certain negative statements by individual leaders inside the G-7, went even further. This relates to Trump calling for all negative subsidies and tariffs to be dropped by the leading economies. In other words, Trump is making it known that past American leaders who tolerated negative trade agreements had betrayed the people of America. Hence, the leader of America seeks a level playing field among all leading economies.

The North American Free Trade Association (NAFTA) also came under pressure from Trump who favors separate bilateral trade agreements. Canada and Mexico beg to differ but the leader of America is adamant that changes must be implemented in order for NAFTA to survive.

Trump stipulated strongly to G-7 nations, “We’re like the piggy bank that everybody’s robbing, and it ends.”

The Washington Times reports, “… Mr. Trump seeks to make headway on the deep U.S. trade deficit, saying the country has been taken advantage of for too long, and he is fighting back. He delivered that message personally during meetings with other leaders of the Group of Seven major economies, which took place in Canada on Friday and Saturday.”

Larry Kudlow, a senior economic advisor to Trump, said, “We’re going to clean up the international trade system.”

Trump, sensing ill ease by certain G-7 leaders, went in for the kill. Hence, he stipulated, “You go tariff-free, you go barrier-free, you go subsidy-free.”

It remains to be seen how G-7 nations will respond to the changing sands under Trump. Indeed, while G-7 nations are irked by the America First policy of Trump, it is equally true to say that nuance is very different between Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Therefore, irrespective if people support or oppose Trump, it is clear that he is attacking the status quo – while other leaders favor the static approach loathed by the leader of America.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jun/9/donald-trump-top-economies-should-drop-all-tariffs/

