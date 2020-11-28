Tokyo Covid-19 daily infections reach a new high again

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Tokyo reached another new daily coronavirus (Covid-19) infection high of 570 people. Thus the continuing increase in new infections isn’t abating in Tokyo. Therefore, the local government needs to implement tighter restrictions and formulate new policies.

At the same time, the number of serious patients is mainly static from the day earlier. Despite this, the number of serious cases is still a new high for Tokyo.

November is already the highest monthly infectious figure despite not even reaching the end of this month. Hence, 8,567 coronavirus infections have been announced by November 27.

Interestingly, you have strange covid-19 recorded infections to test ratios. For example, on one day 401 new infections from only 1456 tests. However, today, despite a new high of 570 infections, over 9,700 tests were taken. Therefore, the reason for such different ratios should be explained to the general public – after all, the same happened last week.

Yuriko Koike, the Governor of Tokyo, is seeking to keep the economy ticking – while implementing similar measures to contain the crisis. Yet, if infections keep on rising, sooner or later a more sterner approach is needed even if this shackles the economy.

The neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama are monitoring events in Tokyo. This is based on the natural interconnection that binds many commuters with Tokyo.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

