Tokyo Olympics all but over this summer after Canada pulls out and others to follow

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are all but over with the announcement by Canada that they will not participate. It seems only a matter of time that Australia and other nations will follow suit. Therefore, the obstinacy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in stipulating that they would go on appears to be over.

After all, with 15,000 already dead from coronavirus (Covid-19) and with this figure set to grow over the next few months – and even further – then the writing was on the wall. Of course, for Abe, the IOC, and the TMG it appeared that all were focused on the economic angle despite the mounting coronavirus crisis.

Abe recently stipulated, “We will overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics without problem as planned.”

Similarly, the IOC was adamant when it stated, “The IOC has remained committed to staging the Tokyo Games as planned from 24 July to 9 August, saying on Tuesday after a meeting with international sports federations that measures against the virus were delivering results.”

However, these comments by Abe and the IOC were extremely insensitive given the mounting death toll of coronavirus. Indeed, it is abundantly clear that the international crisis will get much worse before it gets better. Therefore, one can only imagine the collective horrendous bubble of Abe, the IOC, and the TMG for even clinging on to the summer Olympics.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports, “The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) say they will not send athletes to compete in Tokyo if the Games — set to begin July 24 — go ahead as scheduled.”

The COC and CPC pointedly stated, “Containing the virus must be our paramount concern. We are in the midst of a global health crisis that is far more significant than sport.”

It appears only a matter of time that other nations will make the decision that should have been taken by Abe, the IOC, and the TMG. Indeed, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) is implying that it will follow the measure taken by Canada.

This follows on from the AOC notifying athletes to get ready for the Olympics in 2021. In other words, the AOC deems it nigh impossible to go ahead this year.

The Executive Board of the AOC states, “…that an Australian Team could not be assembled in the changing circumstances at home and abroad.”

Only last week Abe, the IOC, and the TMG had hoped to buy time to somehow avoid the inevitable. Yet, finally, Canada is opening the way to decide the decision because other nations seem bound to follow. Therefore, for the leader of Japan, the IOC, and the TMG it seems that their emphasis on economics will leave a sour taste for some time to come.

