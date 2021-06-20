Tokyo Olympics and first international athlete fails Covid-19 test from a small team

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The arrival of the Ugandan international Olympic team got off to a negative start after one of the nine members failed a Covid-19 (coronavirus) test. One can only imagine how with such few members of the Ugandan team – and with the coronavirus being ongoing irrespective if in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, or South America – then what will follow after tens of thousands enter from all over the world.

Countless Olympic polls by NHK and others have shown that the majority of people in Japan don’t want the Olympics this year. This is because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the economic convulsions that have hit vast numbers of people.

Despite this, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are all ignoring the wishes of the majority of people in Japan. Hence, the games remain scheduled as planned this year despite internal discontent that includes the medical profession.

The Guardian (AP) reports, “The athletes, who arrived on Saturday night at Tokyo’s Narita airport, were all fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca and had negative PCR tests before boarding, the Asahi newspaper reported, quoting an anonymous cabinet secretariat official.”

It should be stated that given the size of the Ugandan team being small and with new coronavirus variants setting off alarm bells internationally, then this will further internal discontent in Japan.

NHK reports, “The Ugandan squad is the second foreign team to arrive in Japan. The Australian women’s softball squad arrived on June 1.”

Renho, from the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, said, “Let’s all wait a minute… This time, nine people arrived. For the Olympics, 100,000 people will be arriving. This is no time to be talking about how this will be a moving experience for our children.”

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/jun/20/uganda-olympic-athlete-arriving-in-tokyo-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210620_05/

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes