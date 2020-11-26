Tokyo reports 401 Covid-19 infections from limited tests: Surreal feel

Tokyo reports 401 new Covid-19 infections from limited tests: Surreal feel

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another 401 new infections of coronavirus (Covid-19) were announced in Tokyo. More worryingly, these 401 new infections came from only 1456 people being tested. Therefore, the ratio is rather high once more.

Bizarrely, despite the recent upturn in new infections, many tourist areas were extremely busy during the recent bank holiday. Hence, while the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will announce the usual counter-measures to contain the virus, the situation is rather surreal.

The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, will announce the usual measures. Thus, the ebbs and flows of coronavirus seem set to follow the usual pattern under Koike.

In other words, drinking places will be asked to close earlier for roughly three weeks. Yet, while it may reduce the number of new infections, it seems unlikely to achieve much in the long-term. Therefore, a similar pattern awaits that will do little to ease the psychological angle.

Likewise, Koike will ask people to only travel when essential despite being part of the government travel campaign. Hence, the surreal nature of coronavirus in Tokyo will continue.

According to sources, the new 10 pm closing time for drinking establishments will come into force this Saturday. However, for people worried about the longevity of coronavirus in Tokyo, it seems that the usual measures are just window dressing.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook