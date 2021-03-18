Tokyo tourism: Ryusenji (Meguro Fudo) Tendai Buddhist Temple

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tokyo is a mega-city known for being ultra-modern. However, among the hustle and bustle of life, the old world still ticks based on architecture, history, spirituality, and various cultural angles related to art, ceramics, and so much more. Therefore, irrespective if you are a Tokyoite or a tourist, it is important to search out the countless gems that exist.

The Ryusenji (Meguro Fudo) Tendai Buddhist Temple in Meguro is one such gem to visit during your stay in Tokyo. This concerns architecture, history, the spiritual dimensions of old Japan, and the richness of culture that is linked to this Buddhist compound.

Indeed, the roots of Ryusenji are traced back to the early ninth century (808). Hence, despite the vestiges of time and the legacy of war, a connection still exists with the distant past.

The intriguing Tendai Buddhist compound is worth exploring to the full because of its many quaint angles. Thus with this Buddhist temple being dedicated to Fudo Myoo (the Immovable One) then culture, history, and spirituality fuse naturally. Also, with Fudo Myoo being pre-eminent among the Five Wisdom Kings, it highlights the historical importance of this temple and how Fudo Myoo is revered.

This temple is also the burial place of Hirai Gompachi and Komurasaki. The Met Museum says, “Hirai Gompachi was a warrior of the Tottori fief in western Japan who fled to Edo after committing a murder. He was apprehended and sentenced to death in 1679. His distraught lover, the courtesan Komurasaki, committed suicide at his grave.”

Overall, the Ryusenji Tendai Buddhist Temple in Meguro and the entire compound are a real treasure. Hence, a great place to visit for Tokyoites and tourists alike – while remaining alluring to modern day Buddhists.

https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/36632

