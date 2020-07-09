Torrential rain leads to roughly 60 deaths in Kyushu and Central Japan also hit

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The torrential rain that first hit Kyushu is now engulfing parts of central Japan. In total, approximately 870,000 people have been told to evacuate in southwestern and central Japan.

Heavy torrential rain first hit Kyushu resulting in the deaths of roughly 60 people. This figure may increase because several people are still missing. Hence, the armed forces of Japan are helping rescue missions and all involved in the crisis.

Currently, 59 rivers have burst their banks in several places in several prefectures. Hence buildings have been destroyed and in the worse hit areas, many homes remain submerged or flooded. Therefore, the infrastructure is especially under pressure in several parts of Kyushu.

At the moment, despite torrential downpours in the prefectures of Gifu and Nagano, it appears that Kyushu is suffering the most. Indeed, since the crisis began on Saturday another 12 people remain missing.

Over the next 36 hours Kyushu, Kinki, Shikoku, and Tokai are expecting further heavy rain. While other areas will be hit to a lesser degree. Therefore, overflows from rivers and further mudslides are expected.

Kumamoto prefecture is where the majority of fatalities have occurred. Hence, many people are in mourning in Ashikita, Hitoyoshi, and the village of Kuma.

In Kuma, the tragic loss of life applies to a nursing home where 14 elderly people died.

