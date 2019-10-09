Typhoon Hagibis set to hit mainland Japan this weekend



Chika Mori and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan is bracing for Typhoon Hagibis that is scheduled to reach the mainland this weekend. According to the Meteorological Agency winds of up to 200 kilometers could be witnessed. Therefore, precautions are being put in place and government agencies, transport networks, local governments, and other important agencies are monitoring the movement of the typhoon.

During the afternoon of Wednesday, the storm was being tracked in the vicinity of the Ogasawara Islands. From this area, it will move toward Honshu and high winds are expected over the weekend. Yet, currently, it is not known if it will fully impact on mainland Japan – or move more eastwards and just miss. Despite this, the impact of heavy winds is still estimated to be strong in parts of mainland Japan.

The Meteorological Agency is concerned by the size of the typhoon because this entails that wide areas of Japan could be affected. Hence, this agency is calling on people to take proper precautions and to follow weather updates.

For people in Chiba prefecture, then the latest typhoon is like a nightmare. After all, many areas of Chiba are still recovering from the recent typhoon that struck this part of Japan.

The Rugby Union World Cup could also be hit. This especially applies to the two games scheduled in Yokohama over the weekend. Of course, much is still speculation based on not knowing the exact path of the typhoon.

