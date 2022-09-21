Typhoon Nanmadol in Japan moves northwards

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) is now downgrading Typhoon Nanmadol after the most powerful winds hit southwestern Japan. Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures were especially hit hard. Now the typhoon is moving northwards – and more like a severe tropical storm.

At least two people were killed in Miyazaki prefecture. In total, approximately 120 people have been injured so far. The fear is that mudslides and flooding may occur in other areas – even if the potency of Typhoon Nanmadol is weakening while moving northwards.

Peak winds reached between 198 to 270 kilometers while approaching remote areas of Okinawa. However, while heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Kanto, Tokai, and Tohoku – before finally reaching Hokkaido and leaving Japan – the severity is no longer.

Yet people still need to take precautions – especially in areas known for flooding and mudslides. Also, people in coastal areas must take precautions.

NHK reports, “Winds of 90 kilometers per hour are forecast for the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions, and 83 kilometers per hour for the Kanto-Koshin region and Hokkaido.”

In Kyushu, approximately 350,000 homes were left without power. Also, the majority of injured people come from this part of Japan.

The BBC reports, “Scientists have predicted a very active hurricane season this year, influenced by a natural phenomenon known as La Niña.”

Climate change is being mentioned once more in some Western media outlets. However, typhoons, earthquakes, flooding, and other devastating angles to nature have constantly hit Japan throughout its history.

In 1828, Typhoon Siebold killed 19,113 people. Areas of northern Kyushu bore the brunt.

