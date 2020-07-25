U.S. military reaches 201 Covid-19 infections in Okinawa since July 4

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The July 4 celebration by the military personnel of the United States (U.S.) is backfiring in the fight against coronavirus (Covid-19) in Okinawa. Hence political reverberations on the size of the armed forces of America in this sensitive part of Japan will emerge again.

It seems inconceivable that a nation with a full-blown crisis in America didn’t take greater precautions. Instead, several U.S. Independence Day celebrations enabled the coronavirus to spread. Therefore, since July 4 at least 201 new infections have been confirmed.

Outside of Okinawa, the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier was hit by 856 infected sailors. Thus the shortcomings in the prefecture of Okinawa are self-induced. In light of this, internal mechanisms need enhancing and damage limitations are needed with the people of Okinawa.

Demonstrations against the U.S. military personnel break out during times of heightened tensions. Of course, not all Okinawans oppose the military bases but many are disillusioned by the unfair burden.

This relates to not sharing the military personnel more evenly throughout Japan. Instead, the once independent Ryukyu Kingdom (Okinawa) – that was finally annexed by Japan in 1879 – seems like “an unloved non-family member.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently stated, “The issue for many isn’t the U.S. military bases by itself. It is the fact that Japan appears to treat Okinawa with contempt. After all, the landmass of Okinawa accounts for 0.6 percent of Japan but the majority of U.S. bases are located in Okinawa.”

The vast majority of U.S. infected personnel apply to 109 cases at MCAS Futenma and Camp Hansen with 87 cases. Hence, just like other incidents internationally including the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, the preparedness needs questioning.

