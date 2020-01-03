US airstrike takes out Qassem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Iraq

Ramazan Khalidov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump permitted to take out General Qassem Soleimani based on the recent escalation in Iraq. Of course, for Trump, and others in his administration opposed to the actions of Iran, then the justification for killing Soleimani is long. Therefore, with Iraq already being mired by killing innocent protesters and a nation that is utilized for respective geopolitical games by Washington and Tehran, then further convulsions in this fragile nation are likely to follow.

In recent times, Iran appeared to be upping the ante against America in Iraq. This relates to rockets being fired at a US military base in the environment of Kirkuk and breaking into the grounds of an American embassy in the capital of this nation. Hence, with both events being related to Iran backed proxies in Iraq – and with genuine groundswell among many Shia Muslims being anti-Iranian during the recent protests – then America took the opportunity to target Soleimani.

Press TV, an Iranian media source, reports, “Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were killed in US airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early on Friday.”

Thus, the people of Iraq fear further convulsions between America and Iran on the soil of Iraq. At the same time, Iran will be concerned that this may embolden further anti-Iran elements in Iraqi society. After all, many Iraqis are fed-up with their nation being manipulated by both Tehran and Washington – but in recent times ordinary Shia Muslims have been protesting about internal corruption and the role of Iran in the body politic of Iraq.

Israel and Saudi Arabia will welcome the death of Soleimani because both nations are worried about the growing encroachment of Iran throughout a vast region. This notably applies to Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen – and the overtures between Iran and the nations of Qatar and Turkey are also of major concern.

However, for Iran, then this nation will claim that it was equally on the frontline against ISIS (Islamic State). Also, Iran claims to be trying to prevent failed nations in Syria and Yemen based on the intrigues of outside nations. Yet, recent events in Saudi Arabia and attacks against America in Iraq meant that Iran was taking an enormous gamble – and this time America decided to respond.

The US Department of Defense immediately stated, “At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.”

The statement continued, “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”

In other words, America is claiming that the action was a pre-emptive measure and based on the past deeds of Soleimani. Of course, the main opposition in America is already condemning the actions of Trump. Despite this, individuals opposed to Iran and its geopolitical ambitions will be celebrating his death irrespective of the consequences.

It remains to be seen how Iran will respond. However, if the past is anything to go by, then expect a response internationally and not at home. In other words, if Iran responds in any manner then it is most likely to happen in Iraq, Israel (Gaza Strip), Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, or Yemen under the disguise of various proxies. Therefore, the region is awaiting the possible convulsions that may occur.

https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2049534/statement-by-the-department-of-defense/

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/03/615239/US-Iran-Qassem-Soleimani

