Wakayama requests quasi Covid-19 status: Tokyo new high

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Since the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis emerged in Japan in early 2020, the prefecture of Wakayama rarely witnessed a major problem. However, the highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant means that Wakayama is requesting to be put under the quasi-State of Emergency.

Approximately 600 new infections were recorded in Wakayama yesterday. In truth, given the proximity of Wakayama to Osaka, it is remarkable that this prefecture was never overburdened. After all, the prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama have been impacted by natural working and social ties to Tokyo.

Wakayama prefectural leaders have requested the central government to put the prefecture under the quasi-State of Emergency for the rest of February. Thus the central government will announce its decision shortly.

Similar to other parts of Japan, the region of Tokyo is also witnessing new daily high infections because of the highly infectious Omicron variant. Yesterday, Tokyo hit over 20,000 daily infections for the first time.

NHK reports, “The occupancy rate of hospital beds for coronavirus patients in Tokyo is 51.4 percent as of Wednesday, up 0.7 percentage point from Tuesday.”

However, it appears that the central government and the TMG seek to avoid a full State of Emergency. Thus, the quasi-State of Emergency – that is moderate – currently covers the majority of prefectures in Japan.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

