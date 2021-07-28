Yui Ohashi wins a second Olympic gold for Japan in swimming

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Yui Ohashi won her second swimming gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Unlike her first gold medal, this time she fought back bravely to win her second gold after coming from behind in a pulsating 200-meter individual medley.

Her tenacity shone brightly in the final part of the race. Hence, from possibly giving swimming up to the new face of Japanese swimming.

Ohashi said, “I swam the last part of the race thinking win or lose, I want to be able to say I have no regrets.”

It is reported that Ohashi had been struggling with depression in the past. This period naturally created mixed emotions about persevering with her swimming career according to the Reuters news agency. Therefore, how rewarding that she took her second gold medal in such a tenacious fashion.

Reuters reports, “Japan’s Yui Ohashi was a reluctant star after completing the individual medley double with victory in the 200m on Wednesday, but she said her triumph was reward for persevering when she struggled from depression and wanted to give up swimming.”

Ohashi won by 0.13 from Alex Walsh of America, who had led with one length to go. Kate Douglass of America won the bronze in what was a pulsating race. Therefore, Ohashi becomes the first Japanese female swimmer to win two individual gold medals at the same Olympics

Japan also won a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter butterfly after Tomoru Honda swam a great race. The gold medal was never in doubt because the amazing Kristof Milak from Hungary blew the race away. Milak won by 2.48 seconds which is a huge margin. However, for Honda, he was delighted to claim silver.

Several well-known Japanese male swimmers have underperformed in the first few days at the Tokyo Olympics.

https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/swimming-overcoming-depression-double-gold-japans-ohashi-storms-medley-double-2021-07-28/

