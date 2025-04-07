Alawites in Syria Reside in Fear: Fresh Attacks Continue

Murad Makhmudov, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) continues to highlight fresh Sunni Islamist attacks against the beleaguered Alawites. Other minorities, including Christians, the Druze, and Kurds, remain uncertain about their future under the prevailing conditions of Syria.

Last week, Sunni Islamists killed a mother and three of her children because they were Alawites. One of her children was a minor. This happened in Homs.

Indeed, the hatred of Sunni Islamic Takfiris knows no boundaries. Hence, they also killed two Sunni Muslims who were visiting her. Ordinary Sunni Muslims in several villages and towns sought to protect Alawites during the height of the pogrom last month.

In another brutal sectarian attack, six Alawites (including one local official) were brutally killed by Sunni Islamists in the province of Tartus (Tatous).

According to the SOHR: “…security forces and allied groups killed some than 1,700 civilians, the vast majority of them Alawites, during days of violence that erupted on March 6.”

Alawites were already being killed in Syria by Sunni Islamists before the latest pogrom happened in Latakia and Tartus – and other areas (Hama and Homs provinces). Therefore, the embattled Alawites – and other minorities – need international support economically, politically, and socially.

Also, under the prevailing conditions, Alawites, Syrian Christians, and other minorities need to be given priority concerning refugee status until the crisis is solved and accountability is enacted.

