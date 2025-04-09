Japan Art and Aoyama Masaharu: Beauty of Nature

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The acclaimed artist Aoyama Masaharu (Seiji Aoyama) was born in 1893 and died in 1969. Hence, he witnessed the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912), the openness of the Taisho Period (1912-1926), and the convulsions of war and redevelopment during the early post-war years.

Above, Aoyama Masaharu creates a stunning sunset view of Mount Fuji. It sums up the artistic skills of this acclaimed artist.

Sotheby’s says, “Masaharu Aoyama was a printmaker working in the sosaku-hanga (“creative prints”) movement, which began in the early 20th century and advocated self-drawn, self-carved, self-printed works. Stylistically, sosaku-hanga prints move away from traditional Japanese aesthetics typified by ukiyo-e of the Edo and early Meiji periods and tend to lean towards abstract expressionist compositions.”

Aoyama Masaharu utilized his ink painting (suiboku-ga) skills. Hence, it is visible that ink painting blessed his printmaking art.

Overall, he produced stunning prints where his ink painting skills fused naturally.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes