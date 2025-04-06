Japanese Art and Bear in the Snow

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The contemporary Japanese artist, Sawako Utsumi, pays homage to Takeuchi Seihō (1864-1942) in her latest art piece.

Takeuchi Seihō was born in Kyoto – while Sawako Utsumi hails from northern Japan. However, a person born in the dying embers of the Edo Period inspired this contemporary artist.

The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art says, “Takeuchi Seiho was the most influential painter in modern Japanese painting. During the Meiji period, Seiho aimed for the innovation in the world of painting and traveled to the West, seeking for new expressions of Japanese painting which transcends old traditions…”

Similar to the original by Takeuchi Seihō, she also focuses on the bear in the same snow-filled setting. However, minor subtle differences apply – concerning gentle color differences.

Overall, Sawako Utsumi provides the same warmth as the original art piece by Takeuchi Seihō.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes





