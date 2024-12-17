DRC and Rwanda in Peace Talks Deadlock (M23 and FDLR)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The mediation of Angola in the crisis between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda is entering a deadlock stage. Accordingly, the DRC and Rwanda need to overcome major stumbling blocks.

This notably concerns the Tutsi-led M23 insurgents.

In late November, AFP reported, “The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have signed a document key to advancing the peace process in the DRC’s troubled east, ceasefire-broker Angola said on Monday.”

However, far from ending the conflict, the DRC and Rwanda called off recent proposed talks. Hence, deadlock and mistrust persist in the corridors of power in the DRC and Rwanda.

RFI reports, “There had been hopes the talks would reach an agreement to end conflict in the eastern DRC, where the Rwanda-backed M23 militia has seized swathes of territory, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.”

Angolan President Joao Lourenco (African Union appointed mediator) said, “We are optimistic that this meeting eventually will produce all the signing or the decision for soon signing a long-lasting peace agreement between the two neighboring countries.”

However, major differences persist between the DRC and Rwanda concerning M23 and FDLR (Hutu forces).

President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC said, “Our country continues to face persistent rebellions, including the aggression by the Rwandan army and the M23 terrorists.”

Tshisekedi uttered this in parliament last week. He also said Rwanda and militants (M23) are “enemies of the Republic.”

Olivier Nduhungirehe (Foreign Minister of Rwanda) is adamant that the DRC should provide “a firm commitment from the DRC to resume direct talks with the M23 within a well-defined framework and timeframe.”

The DRC deems the M23 to be a puppet of the geopolitical ambitions of Rwanda.

AFP reports, “A previous draft dated in August listed the dismantling of the FDLR militia, created by ethnic Hutus involved in the Rwandan genocide in 1994, as a precondition for Rwanda’s withdrawal.”

In the past, the European Union said, “The EU underscores the obligation for all States to stop any support to these armed groups. In particular, the EU condemns Rwanda’s support for M23 and military presence on Congolese territory. It strongly urges Rwanda to immediately withdraw all its military personnel from the DRC as well as to terminate all support to and cooperation with M23. It strongly urges the DRC and all regional players to terminate all support to and cooperation with the FDLR, who have their roots in the genocide against the Tutsi, and any other armed group.”

The DRC faces countless pressing problems. For example, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – emanating originally from Uganda – continue to slaughter Christians like sheep in the DRC. On top of this, countless militias are formed on ethnic, political, and other angles fused with exploiting the natural resources of the DRC.

It is hoped that a final agreement will be made. However, mistrust continues in the DRC and Rwanda.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes