Ukraine Kills Russian General Igor Kirillov in Moscow

Kanako Mita, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ukraine killed Lt General Igor Kirillov (Head of the Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defence Forces) of the Russian Federation in Moscow.

He was assassinated when a hidden device was detonated in a scooter. Hence, Kirillov and his assistant were killed when the remote detonation exploded. Therefore, this brazen assassination by Ukraine in Moscow will further embarrass President Vladimir Putin after NATO Turkey outsmarted the Russian Federation and Iran concerning recent events in Syria.

The BBC reports, “Russian state news agencies reported the explosive device – which killed 54-year-old Kirillov and his aide in Ryazansky Avenue in the south-east of the city – had an explosive force equivalent to 300g of TNT.”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is adamant that Kirillov was “a legitimate target.”

Accordingly, the SBU declared that Kirillov was “responsible for the mass use of banned chemical weapons.”

The Russian Federation in the past declared that all chemical accusations are “baseless.”

In the fog of war, all sides manipulate propaganda. However, from a security point of view, it highlights that the SBU can target senior people in the heart of the Russian Federation.

Dmitry Medvedev (Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman) said, “This terrorist attack demonstrates the agony of the Banderite regime, which is struggling to justify its shaky existence in the eyes of its Western patrons and prolong the deadly hostilities while delivering cowardly attacks on civilians in cities and towns.”

The Guardian reports, “Kirillov, who had been in his post since 2017, oversaw the Russian military’s radiological, chemical and biological defense unit. Russia’s radioactive, chemical and biological defense troops, known as RKhBZ, are special forces who operate under conditions of contamination.”

Ukraine assassinated Kirillov – similar to other assassinations.

Putin understands that the SBU security services of Ukraine are capable of killing senior Russians – irrespective if in Crimea, Moscow, or anywhere in the Russian Federation.

It remains to be seen how the Russian Federation will respond.

