EU Unanimously Supports a Major Economic Package to Ukraine (Hungary)

Chika Yoshida and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine received a major boost after the European Union (EU) unanimously agreed to an economic aid package – once Hunary backed the deal.

It is hoped that Ukraine and Hungary relations will also receive a boost. This concerns Zelensky listening to the concerns of Hungary by addressing the fears of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

The economic package of €50 billion ($54 billion) is an important lifeline for Ukraine – given the convulsions of the war with the Russian Federation and indigenous forces in the Donbass region who are pro-Russia.

Voice of America reports, “At the last council summit in December, Hungary vetoed a four-year, $54 billion aid package for Ukraine, arguing the money should not come from the bloc’s budget, as Ukraine is not a member state. All 26 other member states voted in favor of the aid package.”

The BBC reports, “The package will help to pay pensions, salaries and other costs over the next four years. It comes as US military aid for Ukraine – the largest provider of military support for Kyiv – is being held up by Congress.”

The President of the European Council (Charles Michel) said, “This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine.”

Euronews reports, “It is understood the final push to break the gridlock happened right before the summit began on Thursday morning, during a private meeting with Viktor Orbán, Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “The politically correct media is anti-Hungary because this nation is focused on preserving Christianity and increasing the Hungarian birthrate rather than mass immigration. Hence, they are glossing over a victory for Hungary in December when Ukraine amended its language laws (deeply resented by Hungarians and other minorities in Ukraine). Therefore, this reduced tensions between Hungary and Ukraine and paved the way for compromises.”

The Foreign Minister of Hungary (Péter Szijjártó) said, “The law adopted at the end of last year in Ukraine undoubtedly deserves respect. It stopped a negative spiral.”

It is hoped that the language changes in Ukraine – and Hungary agreeing to the economic package – will pave the way for growing ties between both nations.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary supports Hungarians who reside in other nations throughout this part of Europe. Hence, the majority of Hungarians in Zakarpattia are grateful to Hungary.

It is now essential for the EU, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation to enact compromises to end the conflict. After all, it is clear that Ukraine can’t win militarily under the prevailing conditions – and that the Russian Federation is furthering its defensive mechanisms and rebuilding areas under its control.

