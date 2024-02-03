Japan Art and the Rising Moon

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All three art pieces focus on the rising moon by Japanese artists.

Above is a delightful art piece by Koichi Okumura (1904-1974). He was born in Kyoto and is notable for landscapes and print design. Accordingly, the delightful Buddhist angle among houses – with the rising moon fuse beautifully.

In contrast, the lovely art piece by Yumeji Takehisa (1884-1934) focuses on a lady. Hence, despite the rising moon being distinctive, it is the features of the lady that dominate.

The British Museum says, “His melancholic, poetic view of life, his ideals of the independence of the artist, and his own Bohemian and tragic lifestyle endeared him to many of his generation, including rather surprisingly Onchi Koshiro…”

The final art piece is by Kasamatsu Shirō (1898-1991). He produced the above during the post-war years – similar to the art piece by Koichi Okumura.

The Ota Memorial Museum of Art says, “After the war, he left the publisher Watanabe and published his works from Unsōdō Woodblock Print in 1952-1959. Shirō can be considered the last authentic Shin-hanga print artist, as he produced Shin-hanga from its early period and was dedicated to the genre even after the war.”

