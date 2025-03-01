Romania Betrayed by EU: Annulled Presidential Result and Investigation against Georgescu

Sawako Uchida, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The political elites of Romania and the inaction of the European Union (EU) concerning the annulment of the presidential result – and now a criminal investigation of the frontrunner Călin Georgescu – sullies the democratic credentials of Romania and the lofty ideals of the EU.

If Georgescu was such a threat to national security, then why was he allowed to run in the first place?

In truth, the political elites in Romania believed that Georgescu’s campaign wasn’t a threat. However, when he came first in the presidential result, the “new authoritarians” now sought to dismantle his character. Therefore, Georgescu is portrayed by the globalist media as being “far-right,” ultra-right,” “pro-Russia,” “a puppet of Putin,” and other negative charges to install the acceptance of what Romania is doing.

In Austria, France, Germany, and Holland – and other EU nations – political parties continue to form alliances to keep the “far-right” and “anti-globalists” out. In reverse, these so-called “far-right” parties can’t understand why many EU nations keep on supporting mass immigration (non-EU migrants) and support war. However, Romania went to a new extreme by annulling the presidential result and now opening a criminal investigation against Georgescu.

Georgescu ran under the slogan: “Restore the dignity of the Romanian nation.”

The state apparatus of Romania is now opening a criminal investigation against Georgescu. Accordingly, in the EU, it seems that the annulment of an election to opening a criminal investigation matters little -providing the “right person is persecuted.”

The Guardian reports, “The announcement of the investigation covering a number of separate accusations took place after Georgescu, 62, was stopped by police in Bucharest traffic on Wednesday as he was about to submit his candidacy for a rerun of the election, which is scheduled for May.”

Euro News reports, “In recent times, Romanian politics have suddenly come to the fore among top allies of US President Donald Trump, with his Vice President JD Vance, Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr all backing Georgescu or criticizing Bucharest for annulling the December vote.”

Naturally, leading EU nations are praising the democratic and legal credentials of Romania – in tandem.

AP News reports, “The canceled presidential race last month plunged the European Union and NATO member country into turmoil and followed other controversies including a recount of first-round votes.”

The political convulsions in Romania are set to continue – while the EU supports the political elites who are pro-globalist and pro-war.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook