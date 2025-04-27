India and Pakistan Tensions after the recent Terrorist Attack in Kashmir

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tensions continue to increase between India and Pakistan after the recent terrorist attack that killed at least 26 tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Hence, the brutal massacre that took place in Pahalgam is leading to regional convulsions based on mistrust. This is exacerbated by the fact that Islamists singled out non-Muslims to be killed.

Accordingly, one minute, tourists were enjoying the mountain-top meadow of Baisaran (near Pahalgam) and taking in the serene beauty of this world, then suddenly, Islamic terrorists killed innocents brutally and maimed many other innocents.

This brutal terrorist attack is leading to fresh tensions between India and Pakistan.

AP News reports, “Pakistani soldiers fired at Indian posts along the highly militarized frontier in disputed Kashmir for a second consecutive night, the Indian military said Saturday, as tensions flared between the nuclear-armed rivals following a deadly attack on tourists last week.”

India immediately suspended a very important water-sharing treaty. Also, political elites in India closed down the main functioning border crossing between India and Pakistan concerning the region hit by the terrorist attack.

The BBC reports, “The Indian government has responded furiously to the attack and has signalled it holds Pakistan indirectly responsible. India has long accused successive governments in Islamabad of supporting armed groups in the region, which Pakistan strongly denies.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India said, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.”

Modi continued, “Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh of India said, “We will not only reach those who have perpetrated this incident but also those who, sitting behind the scenes, have conspired to commit such acts on the soil of India.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan countered, “The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation.”

Sharif continued, “Peace is our preference but must not be construed as our weakness.”

The convulsions from the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir are ongoing. However, it remains to be seen if the crisis will spiral out of control – or if India and Pakistan will seek a diplomatic solution.

