Rinpa Art and Japan: Sakai Hōitsu

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The acclaimed artist Sakai Hōitsu (1761-1829) graced the Edo Period. Also, the Buddhist faith (he became a Buddhist monk later in life) flowed naturally within his artistic soul.

Above, Sakai Hōitsu magnifies the radiant rising sun by depicting the four seasons of nature.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) says, “Flanking the central scroll with an auspicious image of the rising sun are two scrolls depicting flowers and trees of the four seasons. Cherry and maple, representing spring and fall, appear in the upper sections of the paintings, while irises, pond lilies, narcissus flowers, and bamboo appear below, symbolizing summer and winter. The juxtaposition of the summer stream with the ice-glazed river unifies the composition, for the bodies of water fall away from the center in complementary arcs that echo the round form of the sun.”

Sakai Hōitsu admired Ogata Kōrin (1658-1716). Accordingly, he published the acclaimed Kōrin hyakuzu (One Hundred Paintings by Kōrin) and Ogata-ryū ryakuin-fu (Album of Simplified Seals in the Ogata Style). Therefore, another generation witnessed the artistic skills of Ogata Kōrin concerning the tribute made by Sakai Hōitsu.

The MOA Museum of Art says, “The Rinpa School is unique in that, unlike other schools such as Kanō and Tosa, the heritage was perpetuated not through familial lines or clan-retainership, but by those who had an affinity with the style. It came about in the early Edo period, with Hon’ami Kōetsu and Tawaraya Sōtatsu being forerunners, and it flourished during the years of Genroku (1688 – 1704) with the work by Ogata Kōrin and his brother Kenzan. Toward the end of the Edo period (the late 18th century), artists who admired Kōrin, such as Sakai Hōitsu and Suzuki Kiitsu, endeavored to revive the tradition. Throughout the period, these artists produced many different designs in a variety of genres not only painting on folding screens and hanging scrolls, but also kogei handicrafts such as writing boxes, kimonos, folding fans, portable containers and pottery.”

The Buddhist faith increasingly shaped the artistic life of Sakai Hōitsu during the late stages of his life.

