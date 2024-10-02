Iran Missile Attack on Israel Kills 1 Palestinian: Hezbollah Elites Assassinated

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Iran launched approximately 180 missiles against Israel. However, while Israel is assassinating the elites of Hezbollah, the attack by Iran killed one Palestinian.

America helped Israel when Iranian missiles were launched to hit various parts of Israel. Hence, millions of people rushed to shelters to escape the missile attack.

America pointedly said the Iranian missile attack was “defeated and ineffective.”

Unlike Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have assassinated the upper echelons of Hezbollah. This includes killing Hassan Nasrallah (The Secretary-General of Hezbollah) in Lebanon.

Indeed, Israel even killed Ismail Haniyeh (the leader of Hamas) when he was staying in Iran. Accordingly, while the IDF is dismantling the elites within Hezbollah and killing senior Hamas elites – in Gaza to Iran – the missiles of Iran killed an ordinary Palestinian when they bombed Israel.

The BBC reports, “The missile attack came hours after Israeli troops began an invasion of southern Lebanon to remove what the military said were ‘Hezbollah terror targets’ in border villages that posed a threat to residents of northern Israel.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel thanked America.

Netanyahu declared that the attack by Iran had “failed” because it was “thwarted thanks to Israel’s air defense system, which is the most advanced in the world.”

He continued, “Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it. Whoever attacks us, we attack them.”

President Joe Biden said, “The attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective, and this is a testament to Israeli military capability and the US military. Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully supportive of Israel.”

Seyed Abbas Araghchi (Foreign Minister of Iran) said, “Our action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger…”

However, Israel will continue to erase lesser-ranking Hezbollah elites – while dismantling the Hamas threat in the south of the country. At the same time, Israel is focused on taking out Hezbollah threats within the border areas of Israel and Lebanon.

Daniel Hagari (Rear Admiral of Israel – military spokesperson) said, “This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide.”

Hagari also said, “The Air Force continues to operate fully, and tonight it will continue to strike in the Middle East powerfully, as has been happening throughout the past year.”

The Guardian reports, “US destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean Sea took down multiple missiles launched by Iran, US defense officials said. Those there include the USS Arleigh Burke, USS Cole and USS Bulkeley. Additional destroyers are in the Red Sea.”

The IDF recently declared a “limited, localized, and targeted” military operation against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon.

Israel is intent on tackling the menace of Hamas and Hezbollah – and pushing back at the regional proxies of Iran.

The latest development where Iran killed one Palestinian sums up much about the accuracy and targets of Iran against Israel.

