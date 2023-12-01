Islamists in Fresh Massacre against Civilians in Burkina Faso

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Another fresh massacre of civilians by Sunni Islamists in Burkina Faso is a grim reminder of the crisis in this country.

According to the United Nations (UN), al-Qaeda-linked Islamists killed approximately 40 civilians. This happened in the environs of Djibo.

Seif Magango (OHCHR spokesperson) said, “A large number of Jamāʿat nuṣrat al-islām wal-muslimīn (JNIM) fighters attacked a military base, homes and Internally Displaced People’s camps in the city Djibo, in the Sahel region, killing at least 40 civilians and injuring more than 42. They also set fire to three IDP sites and 20 shops.”

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger – and nations including Nigeria, Mozambique, and Somalia – have serious problems concerning Sunni Islamic terrorism and various Islamic insurgent groups with loose affiliations with ISIS (Islamic State – IS) or al-Qaeda.

Africa News reports, “Burkina Faso is caught up in a spiral of violence perpetrated by jihadist groups affiliated to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, which have already struck neighboring Mali and Niger. More than 17,000 people have been killed and more than two million internally displaced.”

Captain Ibrahim Traore is intent on stabilizing Burkina Faso.

He recently reiterated that security comes before democracy. Accordingly, democratic elections aren’t the priority – given the seriousness of instability in Burkina Faso.

Captain Traore said, ‘It’s not a priority – security is the priority.”

He continued, “Individual freedoms must not take precedence over collective freedoms.”

Voice of America reports, “Traore said security was improving and the army had gained ground. But the outlook is very challenging…”

The nations of the Sahel region need regional and international support. However, support needs to be based on listening to the leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger – and not dictating to these nations.

Vast numbers of people have been uprooted throughout the Sahel region.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Islamic terrorist groups utilize Libya (North Africa) and Nigeria (West Africa) to spread regional mayhem throughout the Sahel and Lake Chad region. This concerns criminal activity, terrorist networks, weapons, the spreading of Islamist Takfiri ideology, and so forth.”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes