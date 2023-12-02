Japanese Art and Sunrise

The early sunrise was a topical theme for several Japanese artists. Accordingly, in the art above by Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858), he creates a lovely art piece of people starting a new day.

Acclaimed artists, including Van Gogh (1853-90), Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Paul Gauguin (1848-1903), and Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901) were inspired by Hiroshige.

In contrast to the art piece by Hiroshige, Tsukioka Kōgyo (1869-1927) focuses on a more simplistic theme. Hence, the mundane barley field comes alive by the radiant sun.

Kōgyo studied art under Tsukioka Yoshitoshi (1839-1892) and Ogata Gekko (1859-1920). He expressed himself under the guidance of Gekko.

Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1797-1861) is among the crème de la crème of ukiyo-e artists. His print above provides some intrigue based on the attire of the two individuals – and sunrise.

The British Museum says, “One of the three principal ‘Ukiyo-e’ artists of the late Edo period, together with Kunisada (Toyokuni III) and Hiroshige, Kuniyoshi is particularly noted for his warrior prints and prints of bizarre and comic subjects. He also did fine Western-style landscape prints during the 1830s and early 40s. Kuniyoshi had an extremely fertile imagination and produced a steady stream of novel innovations: he served as a source of vital energy in the late ‘Ukiyo-e’ world.”

