Israel Destroys Military Arms Destined for Hezbollah on Lebanon and Syrian Border

Kanako Mita, Chika Yoshida, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is responding to the recent demise of ex-President Bashar al-Assad in Syria concerning a stern focus on stemming weapons reaching Hezbollah. Accordingly, after Israel destroyed vast quantities of weapons belonging to the Syrian armed forces, Israel is now intent on blowing up weapon supplies that are intended for Hezbollah by monitoring the border areas of Lebanon and Syria.

This also highlights the limitations of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other Sunni Islamist forces (some backed by NATO Turkey) that took power in Damascus. After all, HTS and other Sunni Islamists are anti-Shia and anti-Assad – and other forces supported by NATO Turkey are anti-Kurdish. Therefore, with Iran and other proxy-Iranian forces still seeking to send military arms to the depleted forces of Hezbollah, it highlights the weak state of Syria and the current limitations of HTS and other anti-Iran Islamist groups in Syria.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said airstrikes in the border areas of Syria and Lebanon are to “prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing weapons smuggling routes.”

The Jerusalem Post reports, “Israel’s air force struck infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley area of Lebanon on Friday that was being used to smuggle weapons from Syria to Hezbollah, the IDF announced.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Accordingly, Hezbollah operations coordinated by Unit 4400 were attacked by Israel. Unit 4400 facilitates Iran’s military ratlines that are destined to reach Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hence, the HTS and other Sunni Islamists in Syria are unable to close down Iranian intrigues that are utilizing Syria – while it also highlights the weakness of the authorities in Lebanon.”

It also raises the issue of NATO Turkey in the body politic of Syria. For example, does this highlight the limitations of Turkey – or does it imply something more sinister?

The IDF said, “Earlier today, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] struck infrastructure that was used to smuggle weapons via Syria to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon at the Janta crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border.”

AFP reports, “The Israeli military said Friday’s strikes were aimed at preventing weapons falling into the hands of Hezbollah, with whom it fought a land and air war for more than a year until a ceasefire was agreed upon last month.”

Israel assassinated countless senior figures of Hezbollah before a truce emerged on November 27.

The IDF said, “These strikes are an additional part of the IDF’s [Israeli military’s] effort to target weapons smuggling operations from Syria into Lebanon, and prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing weapons smuggling routes.”

Iran is currently utilizing its proxy in Yemen to attack Israel.

Internal tensions exist in Lebanon and Syria – with Lebanon blighted by the Hezbollah state-within-a-state.

The “cancer of Iran” in Lebanon needs to be erased by the Lebanese. If not, this nation will continue to suffer from the economic, political, and sectarian convulsions of Iran.

Lebanon needs peace.

