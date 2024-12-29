Japan Art and Eclectic Mix

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ogata Gekkō (1859-1920) was born during the last years of the Edo Period. Hence, he was shaped by the dynamics of the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

The Portland Art Museum says, “Along with his contemporary Watanabe Seitei, he was instrumental in introducing the sashiage printing technique that closely simulated the appearance of watercolor painting.”

The delightful kingfisher above is by Yamaguchi Hoshun (1893-1971). He was born in Hokkaido during the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

Matsuoka Eikyo was the mentor of Yamaguchi Hoshun. Accordingly, you can feel the influence of his mentor in some of his art pieces to various degrees.

The final art piece is by Ono Tadashige. He was influenced by the ‘proletarian and farmers art movement’ that shaped several artists.

The British Museum says, “Finishing his formal studies at Waseda in 1927, he joined the family business while continuing to paint. In 1929 he exhibited at the Proletarian Art Exhibition in Tokyo and began making woodblock prints, mostly in small portfolios in monochrome, for example, ‘Shigaisen’ (‘Street Battles’, 1933), heavily influenced by German Expressionism.”

