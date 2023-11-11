Japan Art and Hiroshige: Kisokaidō Road

Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858) belongs to the Edo Period of Japanese history. He is a widely acclaimed Japanese artist. In this article, the focus is on Hiroshige’s depictions of the Kisokaidō Road (Nakasendō).

The Ota Memorial Museum of Art says, “Utagawa Hiroshige (1797~1858) was an ukiyo-e artist who lyrically depicted landscapes around Japan. His representative works such as “Fifty-three Stations of the Tōkaidō Road” and “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo” are not only famous in Japan but also around the world.”

The Sixty Nine Stations of the Kisokaidō Road highlights normal working-class people and others during their travels. Also, it shows the importance of the network system during the Edo Period.

This road linked Edo (modern-day Tokyo) to Kyoto. Henceforth, the imperial city and the capital were linked by the Kisokaidō Road.

Hiroshige and Keisei Eisen completed this lovely series. However, the prints in this article are solely by Hiroshige.

The Kisokaidō Road – unlike the coastal road of the Tōkaidō Road – travels throughout inland Japan. Accordingly, many rivers, mountains, and bridges are illuminated by Hiroshige in these stunning prints.

