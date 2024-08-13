Japan Art and Hokusai: Stunning Views of Mount Fuji

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The highly acclaimed Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) is one of the most famous artists to hail from the land of the rising sun. Accordingly, countless Western artists adored many aspects of his printmaking in the nineteenth century – this also continued the following century.

Hokusai’s Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji is a stunning series of prints. Hence, the sheer power of this esteemed mountain in Japan comes alive from countless different settings.

The MOA Museum of Art says, “The aesthetics and unique compositions of his pictures stirred a sensation even among European artists, such as Claude Monet and Paul Cézanne.”

Mount Fuji and the potency of nature – are highlighted in each print of the Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji. Accordingly, for people who have never visited Mount Fuji, his delightful series provides a distinctive edge that awakens the soul of nature.

The British Museum says, “Hokusai’s series depicting Mount Fuji is widely considered to be the pinnacle of his career.”

