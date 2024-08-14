Turkey Kills 17 PKK in Northern Iraq

Nuray Lydia Oglu and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Turkey (Turkiye) killed 17 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

Airstrikes by Turkey against PKK positions and other Kurdish groups are ongoing in Northern Iraq and Northern Syria. The aim is to force back PKK positions along with other objectives aimed at protecting Turkey from the threat of PKK and other Kurdish groups emanating from Syria.

Since the middle of June, the armed forces of Turkey were deployed in increasing numbers in the environs of Duhok in Northern Iraq. This includes patrols in the rugged mountainous landscape – and checkpoints to catch PKK members and sympathizers.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The National Security Council met in Iraq and condemned the activity of Turkey. However, Iraq is too weak to stem the intrigues of Iran, Turkey, and other nations who violate the sovereignty of Iraq.”

The National Security Council said it rejects the “violations by Turkish forces in the shared border areas.”

In April, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey met with Kurdish and Iraqi officials in Erbil and Baghdad to discuss the PKK problem – concerning the national security of Turkey.

Turkey – a NATO member – continues to occupy Northern Cyprus and parts of Northern Syria. Also, under Erdoğan, this nation is expansionist in furthering pan-Turkism and involving itself in parts of Africa (Libya and Somalia).

Turkey also meddled against Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh by supporting Azerbaijan.

The International Crisis Group says, “Türkiye has increasingly relied on its airpower, including armed drones, to push back against the PKK and its affiliates.”

Unlike the Palestinian Question – the Kurdish Question gets limited international coverage. Despite this, the Kurds are the most populous stateless people in West Asia.

Iraq is too weak to stem the geopolitical intrigues of Turkey and Iran.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes