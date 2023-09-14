RSF and Arab Militias in Sudan Kill Hundreds of non-Arabs in Darfur

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Arab militias have been accused of killing non-Arab civilians once more in the Darfur region. Accordingly, the singling out of non-Arab Masalits by Arabs in Darfur and others is continuing unabated.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (Volker Türk) notified the Human Rights Council in Geneva about the ongoing violence.

Volker Türk said, “In West Darfur, ethnically motivated attacks perpetrated by the RSF and allied Arab militia have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of non-Arab civilians primarily from Masalit communities.”

He alluded to the devastating period of 2003-2008 when approximately 300,000 were killed in Darfur. This brutal period led to the displacement of over two million.

Volker Türk told the Human Rights Council, “Such developments echo a horrific past that must not be repeated.”

Ongoing attacks against the non-Arab Masalit people in the El Geneina region – while also happening in other parts of Darfur – are numerous.

Belkis Wille (Human Rights Watch – Crisis and Conflict Director) said: “The Rapid Support Forces and allied militias appear responsible for a staggering number of rapes and other war crimes during their attack on El Geneina.”

Voice of America reports, “The war in Sudan began four years after a popular uprising ousted President Omar al-Bashir. Tensions between the army and RSF, which jointly staged a coup in 2021, erupted into fighting over a plan to integrate their forces as part of a transition to civilian rule. While several countries have launched mediation efforts, none has succeeded in bringing a halt to the fighting.”

It is often forgotten that Arabs in the land of Mecca in Saudi Arabia only stopped slavery in the 1960s. Accordingly, with ISIS enslaving Yazidis in modern times in Iraq, it wasn’t surprising that Arabs also continued to enslave in Sudan during the war against the mainly African Animists and Christians in the south – which led to the creation of South Sudan. Therefore, even black African Muslims in Sudan can’t escape the bloodletting and the slavery legacy of Arabs in Sudan.

Darfur and South Kordofan are blighted by growing instability – including ethnic massacres, the rape of non-Arab women, and other heinous crimes.

The crisis in Khartoum is creating convulsions throughout Sudan.

