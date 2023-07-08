Kenya Special Forces Kill Al-Shabaab Islamists

Boutros Hussein and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Al-Shabaab (al-Shabab) insurgents in Somalia have spread their ideology to parts of northeastern Kenya and frontline border areas with Ethiopia. Accordingly, with Kenya witnessing recent deaths at the hands of al-Shabaab, the special forces of this nation launched an ambush to kill terrorists.

Special forces from Kenya killed at least 23 al-Shabaab Islamists – in the country of Mandera. This took place in the village of Orgene.

Six Kenyan soldiers were killed.

Kithure Kindiki, the Interior Minister of Kenya, said: “We are going to upscale our partnership between the security agencies and the local communities to ensure that we flush out this enemy, the way our neighbors in Somalia have collaborated between the security agencies and the local communities.”

He continued – concerning the planned reopening of the border between Kenya and Somalia – “The government will delay the planned phased-out reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border points to facilitate comprehensive and conclusive handling of the recent wave of terror attacks and cross-border crime.”

Recent Islamist attacks in June include the death of eight Kenyan police officers in Garissa when their vehicle hit a planned improvised explosive device. Later in the same month, five people were beheaded or had their throats cut by al-Shabaab Islamists in Lamu.

Vatican News reports, “Analysts say violence is part of an ongoing effort by al Shabaab to pressure Kenya into pulling out its troops from peacekeeping missions in Somalia.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Islamist insurgents – connected to al-Shabaab – are extremely tenacious. Accordingly, they can regroup when under severe pressure. Also, international forces in Somalia understand that al-Shabaab can melt away when required – and then regroup at a later stage or utilize major terrorist attacks inside Somalia or against regional nations.”

