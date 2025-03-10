Japan Art and Kingfishers

The sight of kingfishers by the river is a treasure to behold. This concerns the beauty of the kingfisher, extreme skill and patience when searching for food, and the elegant flying style of this delightful bird.

Yamaguchi Hoshun (1893-1971) created the stunning art piece above. He was born in Hokkaido during the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

The second art piece is by Matsubayashi Keigetsu (1876-1963). He is famous for his Nanga (Chinese-influenced art) art in a comparatively decorative style. Accordingly, he delved deeply into the artistic and literati world of the Middle Kingdom (China) and his native Japan throughout his life.

Bonhams says, “Considered one of the foremost Nanga school artists of the 20th century, Keigetsu exhibited at both the Bunten and after the Pacific War at the Nitten. He was a member of the Art Committee of the Imperial Household, and was honored with the Order of Cultural Merit in 1959. His paintings are in the collections of the Tokyo National Museum of Modern Art and the Tokyo National Museum.”

The final art piece is by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). He is known for kacho-ga prints. However, he produced other art forms through the medium of woodblock prints.

The Ota Memorial Museum of Art says, “The major characteristic of Koson’s works is how he so elegantly expressed natural motifs such as birds, animals and flowers using woodblock print techniques. Actually, at first glance his works do not look like woodblock prints. However, based on the ukiyo-e print skills honed since the Edo period, he succeeded to express pale and beautiful colors as if they were watercolor paintings. His works can be loved not only by animal lovers but also by everyone who appreciates art.”

