South Sudan Tensions

South Sudan Tension

Kanako Mita and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The independence of South Sudan (Republic of South Sudan) in 2011 was meant to usher in a new dawn. This concerns freedom from Arabization and Islamization related to the policies of past governments in Sudan. However, serious divisions continue to hinder South Sudan – along with political mistrust.

Recent clashes between an armed group and government forces led to internal arrests. Hence, with the arrest of a deputy army chief connected to Vice President Riek Machar – and the army surrounding the home of Machar – this latest incident threatens the peace agreement.

AP News reports, “South Sudan descended into a civil war from 2013 to 2018, during which more than 400,000 people were killed. President Salva Kiir and Machar, his rival, signed a peace agreement in 2018 that is still in the process of implementation.”

Military clashes in the Upper Nile State recently erupted between the White Army (allied in the past with Machar) and government forces.

The BBC reports, “The 2018 power-sharing agreement between the two stopped the fighting, but key elements of the deal have not been implemented – including a new constitution, an election, and the reunification of armed groups into a single army.”

President Kiir told South Sudanese citizens to remain calm. He said: “I have said it time and again that our country will not go back to war. Let no one take law into their hands.”

Kiir continued, “The government which I lead will handle this crisis. We will remain steadfast in the path of peace.”

Sudan and South Sudan remain unstable and blighted by ethnic, political, and military divisions.