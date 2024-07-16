Japan Art and Snow: Buddhism to Mountain Village Life

All three art pieces focus on snow-filled landscapes in the mountains of Japan. Accordingly, despite the bleakness and wintery conditions, a sense of freedom and determination persists concerning the individuals in each art piece.

In the second art piece, by the contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi, a Buddhist spiritual angle is witnessed. Hence, while the harshness of the landscape is felt, similar to the other two art pieces, it is noticeable that the Buddhist monk is steadfast in his mission.

The first art piece is by Takahashi Shōtei (Hiroaki). He belongs to the woodblock movement of Shin Hanga (new prints).

Shōtei (1871-1945) had a firm direction in life. This resoluteness enabled him to produce countless prints for several famous publishers. However, his individualism is witnessed – to a greater extent – when working for Fusui Gabo in the 1930s.

The final art piece above is by Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858). He inspired future European and North American impressionists.

The British Museum says, “He continued to excel at views of famous places throughout his career and managed to express in great detail the poetic sensibility inherent in the climate and topography of Japan and the people who lived there.”

Overall, the second art piece by Sawako Utsumi (Bleak Midwinter and the Buddhist Tree of Life) provides a lovely Buddhist spiritual angle that cements the different angles of each art piece. Also, her art piece signifies the continuity of Japanese art from the Edo Period to modern Japan – under the prism of nature and spirituality.

