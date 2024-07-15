Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt: Russia Blames Internal Politics

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Former American President Donald Trump survived a brutal assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump said (Truth Social – social media platform), “I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

Trump continued, “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear…”

Astonishingly, the young male who sought to kill Trump was able to reach the potent vantage point with a rifle – and then fire four shots at Trump.

Voice of America reports, “At least one spectator was killed and two others critically injured in the shooting, which occurred in a large, uncovered outdoor space in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

The BBC (Frank Gardner – Security correspondent) said, “The FBI may be leading the investigation into how this could have happened, but the finger of blame points clearly at the Secret Service.”

The Russian Federation condemned the assassination attempt against Trump.

The Kremlin (Dmitry Peskov) said, “After numerous attempts to eliminate candidate Trump from the political arena using first all legal tools – courts, prosecutors, attempts of political discrediting – it is obvious to all outside observers that his life is in danger.”

Maria Zakharova (Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry) said, “Two months ago, I paid attention to the fact that the US was literally fostering hatred toward political opponents…”

President Javier Milei of Argentina blamed the “international left.”

Milei continued, “In panic of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their backward and authoritarian agenda.”

President Joe Biden of America condemned the assassination attempt. He is also reaching out to Trump despite animosity in both directions.

Biden said, “I am grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.“

Biden continued, “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America.”

Internally, issues concerning race-baiting, gender confusion, abortion, and other important areas, have generated growing animosity within the body politic of America.

Trump (Truth Social – second statement since the assassination attempt) said, “… it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans…”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “It is time for the Democrats and Republicans to take a step back and tone down more militant elements in both camps. If not, political polarization will lead to more violence and tensions within the body politic of America.”

