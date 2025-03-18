Kursk Fall entails Russia to Build a Buffer Zone in the Sumy Region

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The armed forces of the Russian Federation and indigenous pro-Russian regional allies continue to advance against the armed forces of Ukraine in areas of contention in southeastern regions. At the same time, the fall of Sudzha in the Kursk region (the Russian Federation) entails that a military buffer zone will be built in the Sumy Region (Ukraine).

Other important areas, including Pokrovsk, will likely determine the hand of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Hence, it remains to be seen if the Russian Federation will seek to take Pokrovsk militarily during the diplomatic period – when talks to end the conflict begin in earnest.

Indeed, the peace angle will be complex for the Russian Federation because the military seeks to complete the “special military operation” (a term used by Russia). Accordingly, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation needs all his diplomatic skills to deal with America – with Ukraine relying on other nations for support (America, the European Union, and other NATO powers).

Major General Alaudinov (Akhmat Special Forces – Chechnya) of the Russian Federation notified people in the Russian Federation (Rossiya-1 TV channel) that a buffer zone is needed in the Sumy Region (Ukraine).

Alaudinov said: “Our enemy is suffering heavy losses, despite deploying its best reserves to the Sudzha and Sumy directions, pulling them from other areas. This will benefit our other units, which are advancing along the entire line of engagement. We will soon see the results. Not only will we have liberated our own land, but we will also establish the buffer zone that the supreme commander-in-chief has tasked us with creating. We will accomplish this as well.”

The Russian Federation – along with pro-Russian regional allies in southeastern regions who feared Ukrainian nationalism – will seek a genuine settlement that acknowledges the expansion of the Russian Federation and a settlement that curtails Ukraine’s membership of NATO and limitations on its re-armament.

Other complex areas will also need to be agreed upon. However, only one nation can win on the battlefield (the Russian Federation), irrespective of propaganda and the military channels that supply Ukraine.

If NATO powers (including America) believed the Russian Federation was in a weak position, then NATO powers would demand a heavy price on the Russian Federation. However, apart from the Baltic states, France, and the United Kingdom which seek endless bloodshed (it will only lead to more Ukrainian land being lost), other NATO nations (America, Hungary, Slovakia, and others) understand that Ukraine can’t win the war and the continuation will further weaken Ukraine in the long-term.

It is hoped that all vested parties can solve this complex war – even if the road ahead remains rocky.

Hence, America needs to counter France and the United Kingdom – and impossible demands laidown by Ukraine. After all, the battlefield favors the Russian Federation and the continuation of the war will further weaken Ukraine.

