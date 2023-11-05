Pakistan Military Attacked by Tehreek-e-Jihad and Baluch Insurgents

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Pakistan witnessed attacks by Tehreek-e-Jihad and Baluch insurgents.

It is known that 22 people died. The majority are soldiers in restive Pakistan – which is beset by several Sunni Islamic terrorist forces and Baluch (Baloch) insurgents who are fighting against central forces.

The Tehreek-e-Jihad in the city of Mianwali attacked a Pakistan training base of the airforce. They caused damage to three aircraft that were grounded before being repulsed by the armed forces of Pakistan.

In other attacks, insurgents in restive Baluchistan (Balochistan) attacked the armed forces of Pakistan.

In this attack, insurgents in the Gwadar district of Baluchistan attacked a Pakistan military convoy. This resulted in the deaths of 14 members of the armed forces of Pakistan.

Voice of America reports, “There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the Gwadar incident, but suspicions fell on ethnic Baluch militants, who routinely target security forces in the area. They say they are fighting for the independence of natural resource-rich Baluchistan. Insurgents accuse China and Pakistan of exploiting the oil, copper, gold, iron ore, and other natural resources of the province, charges both countries reject as baseless.”

Pakistan soldiers and civilians were also killed in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this attack, three soldiers and five civilians were killed by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Baluch insurgents in this resource-rich and strategic area blame Pakistan and China for exploiting the natural resources of Baluchistan.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Pakistan is blighted by sectarianism aimed at Shia Muslims and the Ahmadiyya community by several Sunni Islamic terrorist groups. Non-Muslims (Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs) also suffer institutional discrimination. Therefore, Pakistan needs to curtail Islamist teachings aimed at sowing hatred towards Muslims and non-Muslims alike – while addressing issues in Baluchistan.”

