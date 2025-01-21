Ghana Soldiers Kill 8 Miners (AngloGold Ashanti)

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

At least eight illegal miners were killed in Ghana by the armed forces.

This happened in the town of Obuasi. Hence, with huge conflicting reports between the version of the army – and by miners and locals – an urgent inquiry is needed.

The BBC reports, “The Ghana Armed Forces said about 60 illegal miners, armed with among others things “pump action guns”, had forced their way into the mine run by global giant AngloGold Ashanti and fired at the soldiers when they were intercepted.”

The armed forces said the “illegal miners were wielding locally manufactured rifles, pump action guns…”

Tensions erupted after the deaths of the miners in Obuasi.

A representative of the miners rebuffed the accusation that they had been armed with weapons.

Ghana is blighted by high public debt and countless economic woes. Hence, with high unemployment and inflation, many people are desperate to make a living. Therefore, similar to events in South Africa, where many illegal miners have died, increasing small-scale mining is setting off convulsions among major companies and political officials.

The government of Ghana (President John Mahama) ordered an immediate investigation “to determine the circumstances surrounding the clashes and ensure that any individuals found to have acted unlawfully are brought to justice.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “It is hoped that a genuine inquiry will be implemented and accountability will be forthcoming. However, when big business is involved – and murky political ties exist in nations like Ghana and South Africa – then doubts remain.”

